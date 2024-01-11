News & Insights

Northern Technologies Q1 Profit Surges

January 11, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) Thursday announced a surge in first-quarter profit, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $895.52 thousand, compared to $502.242 thousand last year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.09, up from $0.05 a year ago.

Net sales increased 1.1 percent to $20.182 million from $19.952 million a year ago.

