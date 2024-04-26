Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/24, Northern Technologies International Corp. (Symbol: NTIC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of NTIC's recent stock price of $17.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NTIC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTIC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.08 per share, with $17.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.45.

In Friday trading, Northern Technologies International Corp. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

