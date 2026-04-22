Northern Star Resources Posts Quarterly Operational Report, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Northern Star Resources Limited (NESRF.PK), Wednesday announced operational and financial results for the March 2026 report, with gold sold of 380,807oz at an all-in sustaining cost of A$2,709/oz.

Looking ahead, the company expects Group production guidance to be above 1,500koz for full year 2026.

The company revised its FY26 Group AISC guidance to A$2,600-2,800/oz, up from A$2,300-2,700/oz and maintains this revised forecast despite lower gold sales and higher diesel prices expected in the June quarter.

Currently, Northern Star's stock is trading at $16.01, down 4.21 percent on the OTC Markets.

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