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Northern Star Resources Posts Quarterly Operational Report, Stock Down

April 22, 2026 — 12:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Northern Star Resources Limited (NESRF.PK), Wednesday announced operational and financial results for the March 2026 report, with gold sold of 380,807oz at an all-in sustaining cost of A$2,709/oz.

Looking ahead, the company expects Group production guidance to be above 1,500koz for full year 2026.

The company revised its FY26 Group AISC guidance to A$2,600-2,800/oz, up from A$2,300-2,700/oz and maintains this revised forecast despite lower gold sales and higher diesel prices expected in the June quarter.

Currently, Northern Star's stock is trading at $16.01, down 4.21 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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