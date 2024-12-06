Northern Star Resources Expands Share Issuance Strategy

Northern Star Resources Ltd (AU:NST) has released an update.

Northern Star Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 250,252 new ordinary fully paid shares as of December 6, 2024. This move comes as part of their strategy to convert unquoted equity securities, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its capital base. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock valuation and market dynamics.

