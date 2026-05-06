Northern Oil Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. The outperformance reflects strong production. However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago adjusted profit of $1.33 due to weaker natural gas prices and a 77% increase in operating expenses.

The Minnetonka, MN-based oil and gas exploration and production company reported oil and gas sales of $539.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $511 million, supported by higher crude oil realizations. However, the top line decreased from the year-ago figure of $576.9 million. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to lower oil and gas sales during this quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Quote

In February, NOG closed the joint Ohio Utica acquisition of upstream and midstream assets with an adjusted ownership split of 40% for $464.6 million, including the previously paid $58.8 million deposit.

In March, NOG completed a common stock offering of 8.3 million shares of common stock, generating net proceeds of $227.9 million. Funds raised in the offering were applied to the outstanding borrowings on the company’s revolving credit facility.

NOG’s Q1 Production Details

The first-quarter production increased 10% year over year to 148,303 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d). Additionally, the figure beat our estimate of 141,049 Boe/d.

While oil volume totaled 73,567 Bod (a 6% decrease year over year), natural gas (and natural gas liquids) amounted to 448,444 thousand cubic feet per day (a 33% increase). Our model estimate for oil volume and natural gas production was pegged at 70,000 Bod and 411,400 thousand cubic feet per day, respectively.

The average sales price for crude was $66.32 per barrel, indicating a 2% increase from the prior-year quarter’s level of $64.92. Moreover, the figure beat our expectation of $52.51 per barrel.

The average realized natural gas price was $2.50 per thousand cubic feet compared with $3.86 in the year-earlier period. Our model estimate for the same was pinned at $4.58 per thousand cubic feet.

NOG’s Costs & Expenses

Total operating expenses in the quarter rose to $660 million from $372.8 million in the year-ago period. This was mainly on account of a surge in production expenses, general and administrative expenses, impairment of oil and gas assets, and other expenses. The metric came above our estimate of $636.2 million.

Capital Expenditures of NOG

The company reported capital expenditures of $270.1 million for the first quarter, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and other unplanned items. Of this total, $226.5 million was dedicated to drilling and completion activities on organic assets, while $43.6 million was allocated to Ground Game efforts, including associated development costs.

During the first quarter, NOG placed 17.1 net wells into production.

NOG’s Financial Position

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s free cash flow for the quarter totaled $30.4 million.

As of March 31, 2026, Northern Oil had $37 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company had a long-term debt of $2.6 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 58.8%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Important Energy Earnings at a Glance

While we have discussed NOG’s first-quarter results in detail, let us take a look at three other key reports in the energy space.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted net loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 10-cent loss. However, the bottom line decreased from the year-ago quarter's breakeven result due to a decrease in operating income in its Drilling Services, Completion Services and Drilling Products segments.

Total revenues of $1.1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. This was driven by higher-than-expected revenues from the Drilling Services and Completion Services segments. The Drilling Services and Completion Services segments reported revenues of $351.7 million and $679.6 million, which beat the consensus mark of $350 million and $37.1 million, respectively. However, the top line decreased about 12.8% year over year. This underperformance can be attributed to the decrease in year-over-year segment revenues.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $337.2 million and long-term debt of $1.2 billion. Its debt-to-capitalization was 27.8%.

NOV Inc. NOV reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents. The bottom line also decreased 21% from the year-ago quarter’s 19 cents.

The oil and gas equipment and services company’s total revenues of $2.05 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $2 million but fell 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.1 billion.

The lower-than-expected quarterly earnings of the company were primarily attributable to conflict in the Middle East, which disrupted logistics, delayed deliveries and increased operational costs.

As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 billion and long-term debt of $1.7 billion with a debt-to-capitalization of 21.2%. NOV had $1.5 billion available on its primary revolving credit facility during the same time.

Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss of $1.54 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.39. Additionally, the metric is significantly above the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of $7.5 per share. This outperformance was mainly driven by higher adjusted operating income from its International Drilling segment.

The oil and gas drilling company’s operating revenues of $783.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $779 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $736.2 million, primarily supported by higher contributions from the U.S. Drilling, International Drilling and Drilling Solutions segments.

As of March 31, 2026, Nabors had $500.9 million in cash and short-term investments. Long-term debt was about $2.1 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 78.8%.

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Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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