Northern Graphite Plans Shutdown to Boost Output

October 21, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Northern Graphite (TSE:NGC) has released an update.

Northern Graphite is temporarily shutting down its Lac des Iles facility for maintenance to boost production capacity, responding to increasing demand for graphite outside of China. The company is also advancing its battery materials portfolio, with its Porocarb® product attracting interest from battery makers.

