Northern Graphite Plans Shutdown to Boost Output

Northern Graphite (TSE:NGC) has released an update.

Northern Graphite is temporarily shutting down its Lac des Iles facility for maintenance to boost production capacity, responding to increasing demand for graphite outside of China. The company is also advancing its battery materials portfolio, with its Porocarb® product attracting interest from battery makers.

For further insights into TSE:NGC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.