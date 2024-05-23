News & Insights

Northern Dynasty Minerals Updates Equity Participation Plan

May 23, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) has released an update.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has updated its Share Option Plan, reflecting amendments aimed at fostering equity participation through options to purchase common shares, ensuring compliance with both the Toronto Stock Exchange policies and U.S. tax regulations for incentive stock options. The plan, which has been amended multiple times, intends to align the interests of the company with those of its service providers by offering options that can significantly influence the company’s control and management.

