Northern Completes Major Acquisition to Enhance Uinta Basin Operations

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG has completed the acquisition of significant assets in the Uinta Basin, previously owned by XCL Resources, LLC and Altamont Energy, LLC. This acquisition, finalized on Oct. 1, 2024, represents a critical strategic move for NOG, securing more than a decade of Tier 1 inventory across 15,800 net acres with 116 net underwritten undeveloped locations. The deal further enhances NOG’s position in the U.S. energy market by providing a significant growth trajectory.



Strategic Partnership for Long-Term Growth

In this acquisition, NOG partnered with Denver, CO-based SM Energy, Inc. SM. The two companies have entered into long-term joint-development agreements. SM will assume operational responsibilities for most of the acquired assets. This partnership allows NOG and SM to leverage its combined expertise, optimizing the exploration and development of the Uinta Basin assets for maximum output and profitability.



Financial Details of the Acquisition

Headquartered in Minnetonka, MN, the oil and gas exploration and production company paid $511.2 million in cash for the acquisition, which was funded in part by $25.5 million deposit paid at the signing in June 2024. The deal also includes Altamont's assets and is net of customary purchase price adjustments with additional post-closing settlements to be determined. This acquisition comes after months of negotiations and NOG’s financial commitment to this deal highlights its confidence in the long-term potential of the Uinta Basin assets.



Why the Uinta Basin Acquisition is Crucial for NOG's Future

The Uinta Basin is well-known for its rich reserves and high-quality crude oil production. By acquiring these assets, the independent upstream operator is gaining access to Tier 1 inventory, a classification that indicates the best quality oil reserves. These reserves will not only add to NOG’s existing portfolio but also offer a long runway for growth in the next decade. With 116 underwritten undeveloped locations and additional exploration upside, the potential for expansion and increased production is substantial.



Impact of Altamont Energy's Assets on the Deal

The acquisition includes assets previously owned by Altamont Energy, which further increases the value of the transaction. Altamont’s assets add depth to the existing portfolio, providing additional acreage and development opportunities. This ensures that NOG will have a diversified asset base within the Uinta Basin, spreading its risk while maximizing potential returns from different production sites.



SM Energy's Role as the Operator

With SM Energy stepping in as the operator, NOG benefits from its extensive operational experience in similar basins. SM’s track record in optimizing drilling and production efficiencies makes it a valuable partner in this venture. The cooperation between NOG and SM allows for shared resources and knowledge, enhancing both companies' ability to navigate the complexities of the Uinta Basin’s geology and extract value from the assets.



Post-Closing Settlements and Adjustments

As with most major acquisitions, the final terms are subject to post-closing adjustments and settlements. NOG and SM will continue to work together to finalize these details, ensuring that all customary and preliminary adjustments are made to reflect the fair value of the assets. These settlements are standard in transactions of this size and scope and both companies are committed to a smooth transition while integrating the new assets into its operations.



NOG's Position in the U.S. Oil Market

This acquisition solidifies NOG’s standing as a leading player in the U.S. oil market. With its expanded footprint in the Uinta Basin, NOG is well-positioned to capitalize on future oil price fluctuations, especially in a region known for its high-quality reserves. As global energy demand continues to rise, NOG's enhanced portfolio gives it a competitive edge over other mid-cap oil producers.



Growth Prospects: More Than a Decade of Inventory

One of the most significant aspects of this acquisition is the decade-long inventory of Tier 1 drilling locations. This inventory represents low-risk, high-reward opportunities for NOG, ensuring stable production growth for years to come. The presence of underwritten undeveloped locations adds to the certainty of future output, while additional exploration upside offers even greater potential.



Strategic Advantages of the Uinta Basin

The Uinta Basin has become an increasingly attractive region for oil producers due to its abundant reserves and favorable geological conditions. NOG's acquisition of these assets ensures that the company will have access to some of the most sought-after crude oil in the United States. Additionally, the basin offers lower transportation costs due to its proximity to major refining hubs, making this a cost-effective region for oil extraction and distribution.



Role of Joint Development Agreements

The joint development agreements between NOG and SM Energy play an important role in maximizing the value of this acquisition. By working together, both companies can pool its resources, share technological advancements and coordinate exploration efforts. This partnership model is becoming increasingly popular in the oil industry, as it allows companies to mitigate risk while enhancing operational capabilities.



Looking Ahead: The Meaning of This Acquisition for Investors

For investors, NOG's acquisition of the Uinta Basin assets presents a compelling growth opportunity. With more than a decade of high-quality drilling inventory and the backing of a strong operational partner like SM Energy, NOG is well-positioned for sustained growth. The company's ability to secure financing for such a significant acquisition also demonstrates its financial health and long-term strategic vision.

Overall, NOG’s acquisition of the Uinta Basin assets from XCL Resources and Altamont Energy marks a major milestone in its growth trajectory. With this strategic move, NOG is poised to become a dominant player in the U.S. oil market. As the company integrates these new assets, investors can expect continued growth and value creation in the years to come.



Currently, NOG and SM have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), respectively.

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like TechnipFMC plc FTI, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Vaalco Energy, Inc. EGY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

TechnipFMC is valued at $11.81 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 35.8%. FTI is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry.

Houston, TX-based Vaalco Energy is valued at $612.09 million. The oil and gas exploration and production company currently pays a dividend of 25 cents per share, or 4.24%, on an annual basis. EGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

