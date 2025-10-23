NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc. Reports Decline In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $11.86 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $12.68 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $25.93 million from $26.28 million last year.

NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.86 Mln. vs. $12.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $25.93 Mln vs. $26.28 Mln last year.

