Northeast Bank Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Northeast Bank (NBN) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $20.74 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $22.44 million, or $2.74 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $51.76 million from $54.44 million last year.

Northeast Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.74 Mln. vs. $22.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.47 vs. $2.74 last year. -Revenue: $51.76 Mln vs. $54.44 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.