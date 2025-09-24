Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage of Resources Connection (RGP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2025, Northcoast Research initiated coverage of Resources Connection (NasdaqGS:RGP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.23% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Resources Connection is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 117.23% from its latest reported closing price of $5.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Resources Connection is 862MM, an increase of 56.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resources Connection. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGP is 0.08%, an increase of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 35,447K shares. The put/call ratio of RGP is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,918K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares , representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGP by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,633K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares , representing an increase of 27.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGP by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Circumference Group holds 1,289K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGP by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,070K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGP by 17.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,003K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

