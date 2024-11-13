North Shore Uranium Advances Falcon Exploration Efforts

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (TSE:NSU) has released an update.

North Shore Uranium is advancing its exploration efforts at the Falcon property, located near the Key Lake uranium mill in Saskatchewan, with a focus on Zone 3. The company has identified 36 uranium targets, including nine in Zone 3, which show significant potential due to electromagnetic conductor anomalies and historical uranium occurrences. As the demand for nuclear power rises, North Shore is optimistic about a potential significant uranium discovery using new data and interpretation.

