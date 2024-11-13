North American rail traffic down 0.8% for the week ending November 9

The Association of American Railroads or AAR reported U.S. rail traffic for the week ending November 9 . For this week, total U.S. weekly rail traffic was 519,115 carloads and intermodal units, up 4.5% compared with the same week last year.Total carloads for the week ending November 9 were 224,722 carloads, down 3.7% compared with the same week in 2023, while U.S. weekly intermodal volume was 294,393 containers and trailers, up 11.7% compared to 2023. Six of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase compared with the same week in 2023. They included farm products excl. grain, and food, up 1,659 carloads, to 18,452; chemicals, up 1,257 carloads, to 31,935; and petroleum and petroleum products, up 978 carloads, to 11,084. Commodity groups that posted decreases compared with the same week in 2023 included coal, down 9,941 carloads, to 58,809; nonmetallic minerals, down 2,114 carloads, to 29,186; and motor vehicles and parts, down 1,267 carloads, to 15,276. North American rail volume for the week ending November 9 on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 333,683 carloads, down 3% compared with the same week last year, and 349,527 intermodal units, up 1.5% compared with last year. Total combined weekly rail traffic in North America was 683,210 carloads and intermodal units, down 0.8%. North American rail volume for the first 45 weeks of 2024 was 30,178,530 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.3% compared with 2023. Publicly traded companies in the space include CN (CNI), CSX (CSX), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Union Pacific (UNP), (TRN), Greenbrier (GBX), FreightCar America (RAIL), L.B. Foster (FSTR), Wabtec (WAB), GATX (GATX) and Rail Vision (RVSN).

