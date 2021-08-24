Markets
GT

North American Crane Bureau Expands Relationship With Goodyear To Include Additional Programs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB), a subsidiary of ProBility Media Corp, (PBYA.PK), has extended relationship with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) to include additional programs for the end of 2021 and into 2022.

NACB will perform rigging and signaling train the trainer programs for Goodyear which will enable them to qualify their own rigging and signaling personnel.

In addition to the September 2021 program, NACB will add crane training programs to include National Center for Construction Education and Research certification testing to meet OSHA's 1926.1427 crane operator certification requirement. The Goodyear programs will take place in Houston, Texas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular