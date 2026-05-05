North American Construction Group (NOA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (TSX: NOA.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.10, changing hands as high as $20.39 per share. North American Construction Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOA's low point in its 52 week range is $16.45 per share, with $24.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.