North American Construction Group Ltd. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $17.30 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $14.49 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, North American Construction Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $19.48 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $317.25 million from $286.86 million last year.

North American Construction Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

