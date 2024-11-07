News & Insights

Stocks

Norsk Titanium Advances in Metal Manufacturing Innovation

November 07, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Norsk Titanium AS (DE:84F) has released an update.

Norsk Titanium has secured continued funding to advance its Rapid Plasma Deposition® technology, reaching a vital milestone in producing nickel superalloy components for the US Department of Defense. This development underscores the growing potential of their process to manufacture complex metal components, offering cost and efficiency benefits across various industries. With a focus on sustainable manufacturing, Norsk Titanium’s innovative approach continues to attract significant interest from defense and industrial sectors.

For further insights into DE:84F stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.