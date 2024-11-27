News & Insights

Norsk Hydro Boosts Green Strategy for 2030

November 27, 2024 — 01:35 am EST

Norsk Hydro Asa (GB:0Q11) has released an update.

Norsk Hydro is accelerating its 2030 strategy focusing on aluminium recycling, extrusions, and renewable energy, despite short-term market challenges. The company is launching a NOK 6.5 billion improvement program and phasing out its battery and Havrand businesses to align with its decarbonization goals. Additionally, Hydro is expanding its renewable power projects and technological innovations to support a sustainable and profitable future.

