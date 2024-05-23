News & Insights

Stocks

Norges Bank Ends Substantial Holding in CSR Limited

May 23, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CSR Limited (AU:CSR) has released an update.

Norges Bank has ceased to be a substantial holder in CSR Limited as of May 22, 2024, according to a recent filing. The bank’s final transaction involved the return of collateral shares, concluding a series of buys and returns of common stock over the preceding weeks. This change in shareholding could have implications for CSR Limited’s stock performance and investor relations.

For further insights into AU:CSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSRLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.