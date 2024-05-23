Norges Bank Ends Substantial Holding in CSR Limited

CSR Limited (AU:CSR) has released an update.

Norges Bank has ceased to be a substantial holder in CSR Limited as of May 22, 2024, according to a recent filing. The bank’s final transaction involved the return of collateral shares, concluding a series of buys and returns of common stock over the preceding weeks. This change in shareholding could have implications for CSR Limited’s stock performance and investor relations.

For further insights into AU:CSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.