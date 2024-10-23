Norges Bank Adjusts Stake in Derwent London PLC

Derwent London plc REIT (GB:DLN) has released an update.

Norges Bank has reduced its voting rights in Derwent London PLC, a major UK real estate investment trust, from 8.90% to 7.99% as of October 22, 2024. This adjustment reflects a significant shift in the bank’s investment strategy in one of London’s prominent property firms. Investors and market watchers may want to monitor further developments in Derwent London’s shareholder composition.

