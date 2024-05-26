Norges Bank Acquires Significant Stake in CSR Limited

CSR Limited (AU:CSR) has released an update.

Norges Bank has emerged as a substantial holder in CSR Limited, with a 5.16% stake encompassing 24,616,381 ordinary shares. The shares are registered under Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited and J.P. Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd, with Norges Bank managing the interests on behalf of the Government of Norway. The significant acquisition positions Norges Bank as a key player in CSR’s financial landscape.

