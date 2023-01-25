Norfolk Southern (NSC) Hikes Dividend to Gratify Shareholders

Dividends can be considered one of the most rewarding elements of investing in the stock market. Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC has not disappointed its shareholders on the front and has provided regular dividends since its inception in 1982.

The company has announced a 9% increase in the quarterly dividend amounting to $1.35 from the previous $1.24. The new dividend is payable on Feb 21 to its shareholders of record on Feb 3.

Norfolk Southern has an impressive history of rewarding its shareholders. In 2021, the company rewarded its shareholders to the tune of $4,418 million, through dividends ($1,028 million) and share buybacks (3,390 million).

Norfolk Southern Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

The latest 9% hike in dividends marks the first such increase after the first quarter of 2022. In the past four quarters, NSC has paid a constant dividend of $1.24 per share.

During the first nine months of 2022, Norfolk Southern paid dividends worth $881 million, and retired and repurchased common stocks worth $2,284 million. In the first nine months of 2022, free cash flow was $2,142 million, which supports the company’s expectation to pay dividends of 35-40% in 2022.

A high dividend-yielding stock is much coveted by investors. Needless to say, they are always on the lookout for companies with a consistent and incremental dividend history. Therefore, Norfolk Southern’s decision to increase dividends certainly seems prudent.

