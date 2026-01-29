Markets
NSC

Norfolk Southern Corp Q4 Profit Falls

January 29, 2026 — 08:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $644 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $733 million, or $3.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $725 million or $3.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $2.974 billion from $3.024 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $644 Mln. vs. $733 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.87 vs. $3.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.974 Bln vs. $3.024 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.