Nordson Rewards Shareholders With a 5% Dividend Increase

In a shareholder-friendly move, Nordson Corporation NDSN has announced a hike in its dividend payout. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to 82 cents per share (annually: $3.28). The new dividend will be paid out on Sept. 25, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 11.



The move underscores NDSN’s sound financial health as it utilizes free cash flow to enhance its shareholders’ returns. This marks Nordson’s 62nd consecutive year of annual dividend increase. Prior to this, it had hiked its dividend by 15% to 78 cents per share in August 2024.



Strong cash flows allow Nordson to effectively deploy capital for making acquisitions, repurchasing shares and paying out dividends. Dividend payments totaled $88.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025 (ended April 30, 2025), reflecting an increase of 14.3% year over year. The company also bought back shares worth $146.3 million in the first six months of the fiscal year. We believe such disbursements highlight the company’s operational strength and commitment to enhancing shareholders’ wealth.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Nordson currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). NDSN is well-positioned to benefit from the solid momentum in the Advanced Technology Solutions segment. Strong customer demand for the nonwovens, packaging, consumer non-durable and optical sensors product lines is aiding the company. The company aims to expand its market share, product offerings and customer base through strategic acquisitions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 4.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NDSN’s fiscal 2025 (ending October 2025) earnings is pegged at $10.07 per share, up 0.4% from the 60-day-ago figure.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’ 2025 earnings has increased 4.7%.



Graham Corporation GHM currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 64%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 15.4%.



Crane Company CR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.5%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2025 earnings has risen 4%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graham Corporation (GHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.