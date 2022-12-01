Nordson (NDSN) Unveils SELECT Synchro to Boost Throughput

Nordson Corporation NDSN recently introduced new SELECT Synchro selective soldering. The product is appropriate for high-volume printed circuit board (PCB) assembly applications.



According to the company, SELECT Synchro selective soldering utilizes a unique synchronous motion to offer better cost-of-ownership. It provides flexibility for electronics manufacturers and improves throughput by 20-40%.



The smart soldering system is capable of superseding the available selective soldering operations to offer better yield and to save space for many through-hole. It can help electronics manufacturers by offering faster, more flexible, and more efficient operations compared with the traditional selective soldering solutions.



The steps in the SELECT Synchro system include fluxing, pre-heating and soldering and the process takes place on the board moving at a constant speed. The different-sized nozzles and numerous solder pots provide flexibility with solder quantities, solder alloys, and board designs. All the fluxing and soldering steps take place while the board is in motion.

The flux and solder applicators travel through the equipment to deliver synchronous-motion selective soldering. In the process, they are programmed to follow and treat boards, thus improving output, and cost-of-ownership, while still accommodating long boards as large as 680 x 2500 mm.

Nordson Corporation Price

Nordson Corporation price | Nordson Corporation Quote

“People are amazed by the technology of synchronous soldering. By moving the target board as well as the flux and soldering applicators, the operations are sped up, and the system is reduced in size," said Florian Strohmayer, the product line manager of Nordson Electronics Solutions. In terms of throughput, the SELECT Synchro concept can replace wave soldering equipment while increasing the soldering quality and reducing the cost of ownership.”

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

NDSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 4.6% for fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023) in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have risen 28% in the past six months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 5.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 1.8% for 2022. The stock has rallied 24.1% in the past six months.



EnerSys ENS delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%. ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



ENS’ earnings estimates have increased 0.6% for fiscal 2023 (ending March 2023) in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 12.4% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.