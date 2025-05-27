Nordson Earnings Preview

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Nordson to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36.

Anticipation surrounds Nordson's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nordson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.08 2.59 2.33 2.31 EPS Actual 2.06 2.78 2.41 2.34 Price Change % 0.0% -8.0% 3.0% -9.0%

Market Performance of Nordson's Stock

Shares of Nordson were trading at $193.38 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Nordson

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Nordson.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Nordson, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $245.0, suggesting a potential 26.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lincoln Electric Holdings, RBC Bearings and Stanley Black & Decker, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lincoln Electric Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $192.33, suggesting a potential 0.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for RBC Bearings, with an average 1-year price target of $398.33, suggesting a potential 105.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stanley Black & Decker, with an average 1-year price target of $76.83, suggesting a potential 60.27% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Lincoln Electric Holdings, RBC Bearings and Stanley Black & Decker, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nordson Outperform -2.81% $335.90M 3.26% Lincoln Electric Holdings Neutral 2.36% $365.45M 8.88% RBC Bearings Buy 5.80% $193.40M 2.44% Stanley Black & Decker Neutral -3.23% $1.12B 1.03%

Key Takeaway:

Nordson ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Nordson is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Nordson: A Closer Look

Nordson manufactures equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: industrial precision solutions, medical and fluid solutions, and advanced technology solutions. The company generated approximately $2.7 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2024.

A Deep Dive into Nordson's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Nordson's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.81%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Nordson's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nordson's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nordson's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Nordson's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Nordson visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for NDSN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Keybanc Upgrades Sector Weight Overweight Jan 2025 Loop Capital Upgrades Hold Buy

