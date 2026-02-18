Nordson Corp Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp (NDSN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $133.38 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $94.65 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nordson Corp reported adjusted earnings of $132.75 million or $2.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $669.46 million from $615.42 million last year.

Nordson Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.70 To $ 2.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 710 M To $ 740 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.00 To $ 11.60 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.860 B To $ 2.980 B

