Nordson Corp Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp (NDSN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $151.634 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $122.168 million, or $2.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nordson Corp reported adjusted earnings of $171.188 million or $3.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $751.820 million from $744.482 million last year.

