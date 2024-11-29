News & Insights

Stocks

Nordique Resources Raises $120,000 in Private Placement

November 29, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brascan Gold, Inc. (TSE:NORD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nordique Resources Inc. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $120,000 through the issuance of 2 million units priced at $0.06 each. The funds will be used for exploration expenditures and general working capital, as the company continues its focus on lithium and gold exploration in Canada. This strategic move demonstrates Nordique’s commitment to advancing its projects in northern Quebec and Ontario.

For further insights into TSE:NORD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.