Nordique Resources Raises $120,000 in Private Placement

Nordique Resources Inc. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $120,000 through the issuance of 2 million units priced at $0.06 each. The funds will be used for exploration expenditures and general working capital, as the company continues its focus on lithium and gold exploration in Canada. This strategic move demonstrates Nordique’s commitment to advancing its projects in northern Quebec and Ontario.

