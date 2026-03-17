Nordex Wins 137 MW Repowering Orders In Germany

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF), a wind turbine manufacturer, announced on Tuesday, has secured two new repowering orders totaling 136.8 MW for the Fehmarn-Mitte I and Fehmarn-Mitte II wind farms located on the island of Fehmarn, Germany.

The contracts, awarded by Fehmarn-Mitte GmbH, cover the supply and installation of 24 N163/5.X turbines, each with a capacity of 5.7 MW, along with a 20-year premium service agreement.

The new turbines will replace older units at the established onshore wind sites, increasing electricity output while reducing turbine numbers and meeting environmental and distance regulations.

Installation is scheduled for the summer of 2027, with full commissioning expected by the fall of 2027. This project highlights the economic and ecological benefits of modern repowering, according to Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President at Nordex SE.

NRDXF is currently trading at $50.00 on the OTC Markets.

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