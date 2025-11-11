Markets

Nordex Secures 42 MW Wind Turbine Order From SSE

November 11, 2025 — 02:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF), a manufacturer of multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines, has secured a new order from long-standing customer SSE plc (SSE.L) to supply and install seven N163 turbines across two wind farms.

The deal includes Minguez is 19 MW and Portalrubio is 23 MW near Portalrubio, Teruel, in Spain's Aragón region.

The 42 MW project includes a 20-year Premium Service contract to ensure long-term operational reliability and maximum energy yields.

The order comprises four N163/5.X turbines on 116-meter towers and three N163/6.X turbines on 119-meter towers.

The towers, blades, and nacelles will be manufactured in Spain, supporting the company's European supply chain.

The sites are located within three hours of its Barásoain factory and supported by its Zaragoza service point. The company noted that Aragón remains one of Spain's most active regions for wind energy development.

On Monday, Nordex closed trading 0.81% higher at EUR 27.28 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.