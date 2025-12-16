Markets

Nordex Secures 200 MW Wind Turbine Order In Canada

December 16, 2025 — 01:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK, NDX1.DE), a manufacturer of onshore wind turbines, on Tuesday announced that it has secured an order to supply 34 N163/5.X turbines with a total capacity of 200 MW for a wind farm project in the Canadian province of New Brunswick.

The deliveries are scheduled to begin in mid-2027.

The customer name and the wind farm project were not disclosed.

The order includes a 30-year service agreement. The cold-climate turbines will be equipped with the Advanced Anti-Icing System and installed on 125-metre-high tubular steel towers,

On Monday, Nordex Group closed trading 2.78% higher at EUR 29.54 on the XETRA.

