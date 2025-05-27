Nordex Secures 2 Contracts To Supply, Install Wind Turbines In France

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK, NDX1.DE), a German manufacturer of wind turbines, on Tuesday announced that it has secured two new contracts in France to supply and install wind turbines for two separate wind farms, totaling an installed capacity of 64.7 MW.

The customers and wind farm names are undisclosed.

Turbine supply and installations for the wind farms in France's Morbihan and Aisneare départements are set to begin in mid-2026.

Each contract also includes a multi-year service and maintenance agreement to ensure the long-term performance and reliability of the turbines.

The projects will include six N163/5.X turbines, six N131/3.X units, and one N149/5.X turbine.

The Morbihan site will feature 3 MW-class Generation Delta turbines with 84-meter hub heights, while the Aisneare site will use 5 MW-class turbines with 118- and 125-meter towers.

On Monday, Nordex closed trading 0.57% higher at EUR 17.55 on the XETRA market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.