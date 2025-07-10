Markets

Nordex Q2 Orders Surge 82% YoY

July 10, 2025 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF, NDX1.DE), a German-based company that designs, manufactures, and services wind turbines, on Thursday announced that it has received 2,310 MW in project orders, marking an 82% increase from 1,271 MW in the second quarter of 2024.

The company had received orders between April and June for 350 wind turbines across nine countries, with Germany, Türkiye, and Latvia emerging as the largest individual markets.

For the first half of 2025, total orders rose to 4,492 MW, an increase from 3,357 MW a year earlier.

The average selling price per megawatt climbed to 0.97 million euros in the second quarter, compared to 0.96 million euros in the second quarter of 2024.

On Wednesday, Nordex closed trading 3.65% higher at EUR 18.72 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.