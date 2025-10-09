Nordex Group Says Q3 Order Intake Strong

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE(NDX1, NRDXF.PK), a manufacturer of multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines, announced on Thursday that it has secured 2,170 MW of orders in the third quarter from the projects segment, representing a 26% growth compared to 1,726 MW in the same quarter last year.

The growth is excluding the service business. The total order intake for the first nine months is around 6.7 GW.

Additionally, in July and September 2025, a total of 362 wind turbines were ordered by customers for projects in 16 countries, with the majority of projects expected to be from Germany and Canada.

"This represents a strong performance and a year-on-year increase of more than 31 per cent. We continue to remain very confident in our ability to sustain this positive trajectory also in the fourth quarter," says Jos? Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity slightly improved to 0.98 million euros from 0.92 million euros per megawatt in the year ago. Though pricing is generally stable in the quarter, the marginal increase is mainly driven by project scope and the regional mix effect.

On Wednesday, the stock had closed 1.38% up at 23.52 euros on the XETRA.

