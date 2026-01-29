Markets
NBNKF

Nordea Bank Q4 Operating Profit Rises

January 29, 2026 — 01:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank Abp (NDA-DK.CO, NDA_DK.CO, NDA-SE.ST, NDA_SE.ST, NDA_FI.HE) reported that its fourth quarter net profit was 1.2 billion euros, up 2% from a year ago. Operating profit was 1.5 billion euros, up 3% from last year. Earnings per share was 0.34 euros compared to 0.32 euros. Fourth quarter net interest income was 1.8 billion euros, down 5%. Total operating income was 2.95 billion euros, flat with prior year.

For 2026, Nordea expects a return on equity of greater than 15% and a cost-to-income ratio excluding regulatory fees of around 45%.

At previous close, Nordea Bank shares were trading at 16.75 euros, down 1.62%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBNKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.