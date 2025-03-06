Noodles & Co Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Noodles & Co (NDLS) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$9.69 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$6.14 million, or -$0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Noodles & Co reported adjusted earnings of -$6.72 million or -$0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $121.77 million from $124.32 million last year.

Noodles & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

