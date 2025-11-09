Nongfu Spring Co. (NNFSF) Price Target Increased by 50.20% to 6.52

The average one-year price target for Nongfu Spring Co. (OTCPK:NNFSF) has been revised to $6.52 / share. This is an increase of 50.20% from the prior estimate of $4.34 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.35 to a high of $7.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.34% from the latest reported closing price of $5.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nongfu Spring Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNFSF is 0.15%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 147,300K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,999K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,888K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNFSF by 22.05% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,478K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,334K shares , representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNFSF by 17.01% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,119K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,888K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNFSF by 2.31% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 10,141K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,943K shares , representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNFSF by 5.88% over the last quarter.

SEMVX - Hartford Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 5,673K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,197K shares , representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNFSF by 9.08% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.