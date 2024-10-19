Non-Perishable Food and Healthy Recipes

Life can be really hectic at times, and it can feel impossible to prepare a healthy meal between work, errands, and social commitments.

There is some good news for you, though. If your pantry is well stocked, meal preparation and cooking stress can be reduced. Despite some scoffing, non-perishable foods offer an excellent alternative to frequent trips to the grocery store for quick, nutritious meals. You can even save money by buying non-perishable foods.

Better yet, who says pantry staples have to be boring? This post will teach you how to build a healthy pantry and prepare delicious recipes with these ingredients. Know that everything you do to have a balanced and well-stocked pantry will also save you a lot of money.

Building a Balanced Pantry

On busy nights, a well-stocked pantry is a lifesaver. With it, you can make healthy meals. And you’ll also avoid unhealthy and expensive take-out temptations. In fact, according to data, Americans spend about $70 per week on take-out food, or $3,631 annually.

Here’s how to build a balanced pantry that saves money:

Take Stock

You can avoid impulse shopping by first checking what you have on hand:

Clean it out. Remove everything from your home and discard expired items before buying new ones. Ensure clean shelving and donate unopened, unexpired products to a food bank.

Remove everything from your home and discard expired items before buying new ones. Ensure clean shelving and donate unopened, unexpired products to a food bank. Inventory. Review what you already have. This will help you avoid buying duplicates and use what you already have.

Consider Your Needs

In addition to taking stock, you should also consider:

Dietary restrictions. Be sure to stock your pantry with approved options if you suffer from allergies or follow a specific diet (vegan, gluten-free).

Be sure to stock your pantry with approved options if you suffer from allergies or follow a specific diet (vegan, gluten-free). Cooking style. Are you a fan of Italian food like me? If so, don’t forget to keep pasta sauce, pesto, and sun-dried tomatoes in the pantry.

Are you a fan of Italian food like me? If so, don’t forget to keep pasta sauce, pesto, and sun-dried tomatoes in the pantry. Family preferences. You should stock up on snacks and meals that your family enjoys.

Build Your Base

The next step is to focus on shelf-stable staples that are the foundation of many meals. The following are some essentials to keep in mind:

It's all about beans and legumes. Beans and lentils, whether canned or dried, are undoubtedly protein powerhouses. Their shelf-stability, affordability, and fiber content make them a perfect filling and nutritious meal base.

Beans and lentils, whether canned or dried, are undoubtedly protein powerhouses. Their shelf-stability, affordability, and fiber content make them a perfect filling and nutritious meal base. Protein powerhouses. There is a high level of protein and omega-3 fatty acids in canned fish such as tuna, salmon, and sardines.

Protein powerhouses. There is a high level of protein and omega-3 fatty acids in canned fish such as tuna, salmon, and sardines.

Nuts & seeds. Be sure to stock up on almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds.

Be sure to stock up on almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds. Grains galore. Whole-grain pasta, brown rice, and quinoa can energize you throughout the day.

Grains galore. Whole-grain pasta, brown rice, and quinoa can energize you throughout the day.

Variety of vegetables. Canned vegetables provide essential vitamins and minerals in a convenient package. Whenever possible, choose sodium-free options or rinse them before using them.

. Dried fruits. Dried fruits like raisins and cranberries add sweetness and fiber as a snack or salad ingredient.

Dried fruits. Dried fruits like raisins and cranberries add sweetness and fiber as a snack or salad ingredient.

The perfect pantry extras. Having shelf-stable milk, canned soups, and healthy oils like olive oil in your pantry will help you prepare a variety of meals.

Flavor Boosters

You can add life to your meals with spices and condiments. The following are some essentials.

Basic seasonings. Salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and dried herbs such as basil, oregano, and Italian seasoning can elevate any meal.

Salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and dried herbs such as basil, oregano, and Italian seasoning can elevate any meal. Cooking oils. Healthy fats for cooking include olive oil and avocado oil.

Cooking oils. Healthy fats for cooking include olive oil and avocado oil.

Vinegar. Salad dressings and marinades can be made with apple cider vinegar and balsamic vinegar.

Salad dressings and marinades can be made with apple cider vinegar and balsamic vinegar. Ethnic flavorings. Flavor boosters such as soy, fish, hot, and sriracha are excellent choices.

Baking Essentials

Keep these staples on hand if you enjoy baking:

Flours. Consider all-purpose flour and whole wheat pastry flour.

Consider all-purpose flour and whole wheat pastry flour. Sugars. Brown sugar and cane sugar come to mind. Coconut sugar is a healthier substitute.

Sugars. Brown sugar and cane sugar come to mind. Coconut sugar is a healthier substitute.

Baking Powder and soda.

Additional Tips

Start small. Don't stock up on everything at once. Instead, gradually build up your pantry.

Don’t stock up on everything at once. Instead, gradually build up your pantry. Shop sales. Stock up on pantry staples when prices are low, or coupons are available.

Shop sales. Stock up on pantry staples when prices are low, or coupons are available.

Buy in bulk (smartly). To save money on frequent trips to the store, purchase staples you use frequently in bulk quantities. Just make sure you use them up before they expire.

To save money on frequent trips to the store, purchase staples you use frequently in bulk quantities. Just make sure you use them up before they expire. Keep an eye on the expiration dates. Keeping your stock rotated will prevent waste. You should use older items first and keep newer items at the back of the pantry.

Keep an eye on the expiration dates. Keeping your stock rotated will prevent waste. You should use older items first and keep newer items at the back of the pantry.

Embrace variety. You can keep your meals interesting by occasionally incorporating new grains, spices, or condiments.

Pantry to Plate: Delicious Ideas to Add to Your Recipes

After you’ve prepped your pantry, it’s time to cook frugal meals. Here are some recipe ideas for inspiration. Add something new to your tired recipes, like a flavor, herb, or unusual ingredient.

Cinnamon Oat Museli

This pantry staple recipe is perfect for a quick and healthy breakfast or snack. Follow the directions on the bag. Try it warm or cold with your favorite milk.

Cinnamon Maple Brown Rice Porridge

Are you out of oats? This comforting porridge is great with brown rice as a substitute. Add nuts, seeds, or frozen fruit to the top for extra flavor and nutrients.

Sun Butter Oatmeal Cookie Granola

Make your own granola recipe using pantry items you’ve forgotten about.

Black Bean Burgers

Mash canned black beans with spices, oats, and an egg to make delicious, protein-packed veggie burgers.

Black Bean & Sweet Potato Burritos

Using canned and frozen ingredients, these burritos are great for any meal. There’s also room for customization.

One Pot Taco Pasta

This recipe combines pasta, canned goods of taco meat, beans, etc., and then toss in fresh ingredients if you have them. If needed, substitute lentils or extra black beans for the meat.

Brown Rice Chips with Salsa

This snack is easy and healthy using pantry staples such as brown rice chips and salsa.

Slow Cooker Black Beans & Rice

You should always keep rice and beans on hand in your pantry. Even better, you can make any recipe with black beans or rice in a slow cooker while you’re at work or doing household chores.

Garden Vegetable & Quinoa Soup

You might not believe it, but even restaurant-quality soups can start with nonperishable ingredients. This hearty soup from Budget Bytes starts with sauteed vegetables in a stock pot, then simmers with canned beans and quinoa.

Lentil Soup with Brown Rice

Using lentils, canned vegetables, and your favorite herbs, this soup is hearty and satisfying.

Lentil Masala Soup

Look online for a good recipe for this soup. Thanks to its warming spices and versatile ingredients, it will surely be a crowd-pleaser.

Middle Eastern Lentils & Rice with Crispy Onions

Here’s another simple and delicious recipe using pantry staples. If onions aren’t available, top with seeds for a crunchy twist.

Cozy Curried Lentils with Kale & Cauliflower

This comforting dish is made with warming spices and pantry staples. Frozen vegetables can be used in place of fresh vegetables.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

Combining canned chickpeas with chopped vegetables, olives, feta cheese, and a lemon vinaigrette can make a light and flavorful salad.

Savory Roasted Chickpeas

An easy, high-protein snack made with chickpeas and spices from the pantry.

Spiced Chickpea and Sweet Potato Curry

A vibrant and flavorful curry is made with aromatic spices, chickpeas, canned tomatoes, and sweet potatoes.

Maple Turmeric Chickpeas & Freekeh

I can’t emphasize enough how nutritionally dense chickpeas are. Some recipes use freekeh, a grain from ancient times, but any grain will work.

Sesame Soba Noodle Bowl with Edamame

It is possible to store frozen edamame in the freezer for up to a year. What better way to use that bag underneath your ice cream than to whip up this vegan noodle dish?

Edamame has a protein content of 1 cup per serving, while ginger, rice vinegar, and sesame oil add umami flavor.

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Whole-wheat noodles, canned tuna, and a lighter cream sauce make this classic comfort food healthier –I always toss in frozen peas a few minutes before serving to warm them up.

Spicy Tuna Pasta

This is one of my favorite quick and satisfying dishes. With a sprinkle of red pepper flakes, combine whole-wheat pasta with canned tuna, chopped tomatoes, and chopped fresh basil. If fresh basil isn’t available, frozen basil cubes can also be substituted.

Mediterranean Pasta with Tuna and Tomatoes

Prepare this Mediterranean-themed pasta from Simple Nourished Living to elevate canned tuna from its usual sandwich filler status. Diced tomatoes, olives, and capers are nonperishable items that make this simple dinner a tasty favorite.

Fresh herbs can be substituted for dry herbs by using a ratio of 1:3.

Garlicky Broccoli & Chickpea Pasta

You can always use frozen broccoli and add chopped garlic to your chickpea pasta. You can use whatever pasta and frozen vegetables you have on hand.

Roasted Red Pepper Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

Usually, pizza is made with fresh ingredients. With the right nonperishables, however, you can also make a delicious pie.

This flatbread from Babaganosh uses jarred artichokes and red peppers for an additional boost of nutrition. It starts with a simple DIY flour crust. If you don’t have fresh mozzarella, replace it with nutritional yeast.

Brown Rice Noodles & Veggies

Use frozen or fresh vegetables and any type of noodles you have on hand. Diluted cream of Mushroom soup makes a nice sauce.

Turmeric Chili Rice

For a quick and easy side dish, here’s a recipe made mostly from pantry staples like jasmine rice, turmeric, and chicken broth. If you don’t have fresh onions and garlic, frozen cubes will suffice.

Trail Mix Powerhouse

This is the ideal snack for on-the-go. Combine nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and whole-grain cereal for a healthy dose of protein, fiber, and good fats.

Beyond the Basics

Hopefully, these ideas will spark your culinary imagination. Don’t be afraid to combine flavors and ingredients in different ways. Listed below are some additional tips:

Spice it up. Dried herbs and spices can add tons of flavor to your food without adding extra calories. Make sure your pantry has staples like garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, cumin, and chili powder.

Dried herbs and spices can add tons of flavor to your food without adding extra calories. Make sure your pantry has staples like garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, cumin, and chili powder. Fresh twist. Any dish can be elevated with a touch of fresh produce. Sliced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, or fresh lemon juice are all good additions.

Fresh twist. Any dish can be elevated with a touch of fresh produce. Sliced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, or fresh lemon juice are all good additions.

Get saucy. Store-bought or homemade sauces can add flavor and moisture to meals. Consider low-sodium options or make your own simple tomato or pesto sauce.

Planning ahead and being creative can make your pantry a healthy and delicious source of meals. Non-perishable foods are also a great choice if you’re on a budget.

So, if you’re short on time, try home cooking instead of ordering takeout. Raid your pantry and whip up something delicious.

FAQs

What are non-perishable foods?

Non-perishable foods have a long shelf life and don’t require refrigeration to remain fresh. They are usually canned, dried, or dehydrated to prevent spoilage and save money on groceries.

Are non-perishable foods healthy?

It is possible to eat a healthy diet by eating non-perishable foods. Many healthy options are available despite some added sodium, sugar, or preservatives. Whenever possible, choose items with minimal processing and build a balanced meal plan that includes other healthy foods as well.

What are some healthy ways to prepare non-perishable foods?

You can make a variety of delicious and nutritious recipes using non-perishable ingredients. For instance, pasta dishes with canned vegetables and beans. Soups with lentils and stir-fries with meat or tofu from cans. For breakfast, enjoy oatmeal with nuts and dried fruit.

How do I stock my pantry with nonperishable foods?

Focus on variety. Include a variety of shelf-stable proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats in your diet.

Include a variety of shelf-stable proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats in your diet. Read labels. Consider options with reduced sodium and sugar.

Read labels. Consider options with reduced sodium and sugar.

Consider whole grains. Consider brown rice, quinoa, and whole-wheat pasta instead of refined grains.

Consider brown rice, quinoa, and whole-wheat pasta instead of refined grains. Choose healthy fats. Nuts, seeds, and canned fish like tuna or salmon are all good choices.

Choose healthy fats. Nuts, seeds, and canned fish like tuna or salmon are all good choices.

Don't forget the beans. Besides being affordable, protein and fiber can be found in canned beans.

How long can I store non-perishable foods?

It is always a good idea to check the expiration date on canning goods, but most will last several years. If properly stored, dried items like beans, rice, and pasta can last up to a year.

