Nokian Tyres Names Timo Koponen CFO

(RTTNews) - Nokian Tyres PLC (NRE.BE, NKRKY, TYRES.HE), a Finnish public limited company, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Timo Koponen as Chief Financial Officer effective from April 15.

Koponen will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Pompei, while Jari Huuhtanen, Vice President of Group Business Control, will continue as interim CFO until Koponen assumes the role.

Koponen joins Nokian Tyres from Normet, where he served as CFO and a member of the leadership team.

The previous CFO at the company was Niko Haavisto, who served as CFO from October 2023 until the decision to leave the company in May 2025.

Haavisto stepped down and Jari Huuhtanen was appointed interim CFO on June 1.

Nokian Tyres is currently trading 0.84% lesser at EUR 10.63 on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.