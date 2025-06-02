Nokia Selected by Vodafone Qatar to Boost 5G Coverage and Reliability

Nokia NOK has announced a partnership with Vodafone Qatar for an extensive nationwide network modernization initiative. This agreement will empower Vodafone Qatar to deliver enhanced, faster and more secure 5G services to both consumers and businesses across Qatar, preparing their infrastructure for future technological advancements.

Vodafone Qatar is enhancing its partnership with Nokia by adopting comprehensive end-to-end technology solutions aimed at significantly boosting network capacity, minimizing latency and accelerating the rollout of innovative services.

This innovation will bring enhanced agility through sophisticated automation and strengthened security features. With Qatar's digital economy rapidly expanding and the ICT sector forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 8.5% until 2030, Vodafone Qatar remains committed to addressing the growing demand for fast, reliable connectivity and advanced digital offerings.

Nokia's advanced technology will enable Vodafone Qatar to transform its network infrastructure, providing intelligent broadband access and facilitating new enterprise offerings such as 5G slicing. This flexible infrastructure is designed to seamlessly evolve alongside future digital applications, ensuring that Vodafone Qatar stays at the forefront of technological developments.

Nokia’s multi-cloud core software, including Packet Core, Converged Charging and Networks Data Analytics Function, will deliver cloud-native automation, agility and scalability to Vodafone Qatar’s multi-access core network. Additionally, Nokia Digital Operations software will accelerate Vodafone Qatar’s progression toward fully autonomous networks through advanced orchestration, 5G slicing automation and AI-driven assurance for consistent service reliability.

Furthermore, Nokia’s integration of automated solutions across IP and optical networks, combined with a comprehensive five-year managed services agreement for core operations, will accelerate the rollout of services, reduce operational costs and establish a future-proof network architecture. Collectively, these advancements set a new benchmark for digital transformation in Qatar and reinforce Nokia's global standing as a trusted technology partner to service providers worldwide.

Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging, with notable successes in the key 5G markets of the United States and China. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing fast.

The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect. These include a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and the Internet of Things.

Nokia has made significant progress on its three-phased journey of value creation. The company’s strategy includes Reset, Accelerate and Scale. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is expected to help it grow profitably.

Nokia is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. It aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. It has been developing its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset. Nokia’s extensive portfolio consists of around 20,000 patents, among which 7,000 are essential for 5G. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers.

