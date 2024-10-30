Nokia selected to coordinate SUSTAIN-6G lighthouse project

Nokia (NOK) announced that the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking, or SNS JU, has selected Nokia to be the coordinator of the SUSTAIN-6G lighthouse project. The SNS-JU is a public-private partnership funded by the European Commission. Nokia will lead a consortium that will identify how 6G can play a key role in building a sustainable future.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.