Nokia selected to coordinate SUSTAIN-6G lighthouse project

Nokia (NOK) announced that the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking, or SNS JU, has selected Nokia to be the coordinator of the SUSTAIN-6G lighthouse project. The SNS-JU is a public-private partnership funded by the European Commission. Nokia will lead a consortium that will identify how 6G can play a key role in building a sustainable future.
