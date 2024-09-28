Nokia Secures Three-Year Contract With Vodafone Idea For 4G And 5G Equipment Deployment

News & Insights

September 28, 2024

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) announced that it has secured a three-year contract with Vodafone Idea Limited to deploy 4G and 5G equipment. This agreement involves modernizing and expanding Vodafone Idea's existing 4G network, where Nokia is already a key supplier. The deployment aims to enhance connectivity for 200 million Vodafone Idea customers.

Additionally, Nokia will increase its market share by replacing the incumbent vendor in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, becoming the largest supplier in regions that contribute over 50% of Vodafone Idea's revenue. Deployment is set to begin immediately.

Nokia noted that it will supply equipment from its energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including its MantaRay SON solution for network optimization and automation.

Nokia said it is a long-term partner of Vodafone Idea and has supported them with the deployment of its 2G, 3G, 4G, and now 5G networks.

