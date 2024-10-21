News & Insights

Nokia Reshuffles Leadership Amid Geopolitical Focus

October 21, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

Nokia (NOK) has released an update.

Nokia has announced significant changes to its Group Leadership Team, including the appointment of Finland’s former Ambassador to the U.S., Mikko Hautala, as Chief Geopolitical and Government Relations Officer, and the promotion of Louise Fisk to Chief Communications Officer. These leadership shifts aim to bolster Nokia’s strategic positioning amidst increasing geopolitical influences. As part of the restructuring, Nokia’s Corporate Affairs will now focus on Geopolitics and Communications separately, reflecting the company’s commitment to navigating global challenges and sustaining growth.

