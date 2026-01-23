Nokia to Report Q4 Earnings: Will Revenues Boost Its Future Growth?

Nokia Corporation NOK is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 29, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.67%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 4.05% on average, beating estimates only twice.

The leading provider of telecom equipment, network infrastructure, and 5G solutions is expected to experience year-over-year revenue growth. However, its margins are likely to be affected by persistent pricing pressure, increased costs and a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Factors at Play

Nokia continues to struggle in its core Mobile Networks business. Slowing customer deployments and strong competition in some regions are generating soft gains in network infrastructure and cloud services, putting pressure on overall revenues.



Higher component costs, supply chain challenges and continued R&D spending add to the pressure. Rising infrastructure investments and soaring expenses due to a volatile business environment may offset revenue gains and keep overall performance under stress.



Nokia secured a $1 billion investment from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA during the quarter. This offers strategic flexibility, but near-term benefits appear limited, as execution challenges and long development cycles are likely to have delayed any productive revenue generation.



During the quarter, Nokia collaborated with Bharti Airtel to enable 5G capabilities via network APIs. Although the partnership appears progressive, long adoption cycles and uncertain monetization are expected to have restricted near-term financial benefits.



Ongoing external challenges are also likely to have hurt its bottom line. Currency fluctuations and tariff pressures further add to financial uncertainty.

Overall Expectations

For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $6.95 billion, indicating an increase from $6.38 billion recorded a year ago. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, indicating a decline from 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Nokia for the fourth quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Nokia carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

