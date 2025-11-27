Nokia Partners With Senetas to Secure Defence and Government Networks

Nokia NOK and Senetas Corporation have announced an alliance to deliver integrated, mission-critical security capabilities tailored for modern defence environments. The collaboration brings together Nokia’s trusted, scalable mission-critical network solutions, supported by its Defence-in-Depth cybersecurity framework, with Senetas’ globally certified, quantum-resistant encryption technology.

By combining Nokia’s Optical LAN, IP and Optical portfolios with Senetas’ advanced encryption, the alliance safeguards high-speed, geographically dispersed operations against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

What Does This Partnership Offer?

This partnership provides robust, end-to-end protection spanning core networks to the tactical edge, as nations across Asia bolster sovereign defence capabilities and strengthen critical infrastructure resilience.

The companies are eliminating vulnerabilities across the entire communications chain, from data centres to frontline environments, including autonomous and remote platforms essential for enhanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and combat operations. In contemporary defence scenarios, secure connectivity is equally vital in central infrastructure and in demanding field conditions. Senetas’ quantum-resistant encryption extends military-grade protection across all mission environments, whether underwater, in the air, or on land—shielding critical assets from advanced state-sponsored and criminal cyber-attacks.

Nokia Corporation Price and Consensus

Nokia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nokia Corporation Quote

The Nokia–Senetas solution enables defence and government organizations to uphold data integrity and confidentiality across diverse, high-performance networks while meeting stringent sovereign and international security certification requirements, including FIPS, Common Criteria and equivalent standards. With Nokia’s global leadership in secure mission-critical networks and Senetas’ Australian-founded, independently certified defence encryption technology, the partnership underscores a strong commitment to sovereign, trusted solutions.

Management highlighted that Nokia is a trusted partner to the defence community, delivering secure, scalable and resilient mission-critical networks, from smart military bases powered by field-proven fiber technologies to secure multi-service wide-area networks for modern defence operations using IP/MPLS and optical networks. By partnering with Senetas, the company strengthened its quantum-safe capabilities to meet additional defence-specific requirements and reinforce its Defence-in-Depth strategy.

Nokia stands to benefit significantly from this strategic alliance. In October 2025, it announced that it teamed up with CommScope to simplify and accelerate fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Nokia aims to integrate its Broadband Easy digital automation platform with CommScope’s FLX ODN non-hardened connectorized terminals. The combined solution offers service providers a fully digitized, end-to-end path to FTTH, delivering unmatched precision, speed and automation.

In September 2025, Nokia announced that it formed a partnership with Supermicro, a global leader in application-optimized total IT solutions, aimed at empowering cloud providers, hyperscalers, enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to deploy high-performance, AI-optimized data center networking solutions.

For 2025, Nokia expects a comparable operating profit in the range of €1.7-€2.2 billion. The company expects strong sales growth in the Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services segment in 2025. Nokia expects stable net sales from the Mobile Networks segment.

NOK’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 45.1% over the past year compared with the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 14.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. UI, Ericsson ERIC and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ERIC and CLFD carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.15%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 39.52%. Its shares have surged 63.1% in the past six months.

ERIC earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 13.51%. Ericsson’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.4%. Its shares have jumped 16.8% in the past year.

Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 92.47%. In the last reported quarter, CLFD delivered an earnings surprise of 44.4%. Its shares have lost 24.5% in the past six months.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.