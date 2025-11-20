Markets
NOK

Nokia Partners With NestAI To Boost AI-powered Defense Solutions

November 20, 2025 — 06:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nokia Oyj (NOK), Thursday announced a strategic partnership with NestAI, an European physical AI lab, to advance AI-powered defense solutions.

Under this collaboration, Nokia and NestAI will jointly innovate defense-focused, AI-native solutions by combining Nokia's expertise in secure, AI-native connectivity, sensing, and multimedia with NestAI's platforms in unmanned systems, C2 systems and next-generation AI.

In conjunction with this collaboration, Nokia and investment company Tesi will invest a combined value of 100 million euros in NestAI.

In the pre-market hours, NOK is trading at $6.14, up 1.74 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

