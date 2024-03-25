Nokia (NOK) WaveSuite Enhancements Boost Network Automation

Nokia Corporation NOK has unveiled groundbreaking enhancements to its WaveSuite optical network automation platform, signaling a paradigm shift in network operations. With a relentless focus on meeting customer demands for heightened bandwidth, reliability and imperceptible latency, Nokia's upgraded WaveSuite offers unparalleled control and insight into customer networks. These advancements are poised to redefine network operations, driving efficiency, scalability and revenue growth.



In an era marked by escalating network complexity and constrained resources, automation emerges as the linchpin for efficiency and error reduction. By leveraging automation, network operators can streamline operations, accelerate capacity expansion and mitigate risks associated with network failures. Nokia's WaveSuite enhancements address these imperatives head-on, slashing labor time, accelerating time-to-revenue and fortifying network resilience.



Central to WaveSuite's evolution is the Service Enablement application, facilitating seamless integration of business support systems billing with optical network functions. This empowers network operators to deliver tailored services, optimize resource allocation and tap into new revenue streams. Moreover, WaveSuite integrates machine learning into the Health and Analytics application, enabling proactive fiber sensing to preempt network disruptions.



The transformative potential of WaveSuite is underscored by its ability to merge network planning with provisioning, streamlining capacity scaling by 33%. This automated provisioning mechanism, as highlighted in a January 2024 Analysys Mason report, promises significant efficiency gains and cost savings. Justin van der Lande of Analysys Mason emphasizes the substantial cost savings of up to 81% achievable through optical network automation, a testament to Nokia's innovation prowess.



In essence, Nokia's WaveSuite enhancements represent a quantum leap in network automation, poised to revolutionize network operations. By enhancing efficiency, scalability and revenue potential, WaveSuite not only benefits network operators but also reinforces Nokia's position as a trailblazer in telecommunications technology. As the industry marches toward a future defined by automation and agility, Nokia stands at the vanguard, driving innovation and shaping the digital landscape.



The portfolio enhancement will likely offer a competitive edge against Ericsson ERIC, its primary business rival. Ericsson focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 158 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 67 countries.



Another leading player in this sector is InterDigital, Inc. IDCC. Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is another firm operating within this sector. Qualcomm is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipsets based on baseband technology. The company is focusing on retaining its leadership in 5G, chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches.



It is facilitating the seamless transition to superfast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and Qualcomm's best-in-class security. This, in turn, offers the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption through accelerated commercialization by OEMs.

