Nokia (NOK) Unveils Vision to Boost Future Network Architecture

Nokia Corporation NOK unveiled its Technology Strategy 2030, aimed at addressing the critical components that will shape the next phase of digital transformation over the next seven years. With the growing proliferation of advanced technologies industrywide, businesses will require robust and reliable networks to support advanced use cases in the sphere of AI-ML, extended reality, digital twins, automation and constant evolution of connectivity.



Nokia’s technology vision aims to lay the foundation for creating a future network architecture that is sustainable and can match the escalating throughput and latency criteria for such advanced applications. This network should demonstrate high flexibility, enabling quick adaption to dynamic service demands and seamless integration with various business operating models.



Nokia's initial approach focuses on exploring key emerging trends and identifying a suitable set of network technologies that can mitigate complexities and unlock new possibilities by enhancing synergies between the human, physical and digital worlds. The Technology Strategy 2023 emphasizes AI, cloud, metaverse, Internet of value, industry 5.0, and API networks as the key trends.



By 2030, the world will witness a surge of new connected devices. These highly affordable, easy-to-install, power-efficient devices will propel mass metaverse expansion across consumer, enterprise and industrial sectors. Supply chains and manufacturing facilities will also witness extensive evolutions. Enterprises will interact with distributor systems in real time to efficiently plan and estimate the supply needs. From design to testing, real-time monitoring and remote maintenance, the metaverse will transform the way manufacturing operations work at all stages.



The businesses are also witnessing the emergence of web3, the decentralized, user-centric Internet infrastructure built on blockchain technology. Cloud Computing and Advanced AI have already become foundational requirements in organizations' digital transformation journey. However, the deployment of multi-cloud architecture, the use of AI-embedded devices for developing cutting-edge business models and resource optimization are expected to gain further momentum in the years ahead.



According to Nokia's Global Network Traffic 2030 report, end-user data traffic demand is estimated to grow between 22% and 25% annually from 2022 to 2030. It is projected that global network traffic will range from 2,443 to 3,109 exabytes per month by 2030. As the distinction between the digital and physical world continues to blur in the upcoming years, organizations and service providers will increasingly adopt technologies that significantly augment network traffic requirements.



Nokia offers a comprehensive view based on real-world experience and in-depth research on how to capitalize on the opportunities presented by these transformative technologies. Advanced, dynamic and intelligent network infrastructure that can sense, think and act will be critical for this venture. The Technology Strategy 2030 places a strong emphasis on network-wide AI, facilitating real-time performance optimization, zero-touch automation, customer experience analytics, advanced security, privacy features and more.



The network architecture will incorporate a digital twin system with diverse APIs, empowering service providers and enterprises with valuable situational awareness, ensuring streamlined management of various interconnected infrastructures and effective life cycle management. By breaking static boundaries of network and cloud, the strategy aims to enhance user experience while ensuring affordability, productivity and seamless collaborations. Leveraging these cutting-edge features of future networks will unlock the unprecedented potential that technology innovation can offer humanity, and Nokia is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation.



The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other.



The stock has declined 23.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 11%.



Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Model N Inc MODN, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 21.26%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 45.83%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It provides revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies, including applications for configure, price, quote, rebates management and regulatory compliance.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and is well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Model N, Inc. (MODN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.