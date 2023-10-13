Nokia (NOK) Unveils Advanced 25G PON Sealed Fiber Access Node

Nokia Corporation NOK recently introduced the industry’s first 25G PON (Passive Optical Network) technology for Lightspan SF-8M sealed fiber access node. These sealed fiber access nodes are vital components of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks, directly linking high-speed fiber optic cable to individual residences or businesses.



With Nokia’s Quillion chipset at its core, the Lightspan SF offers a fiber access node that delivers high throughput and low latency with exceptional deployment flexibility. It can be easily mounted on a stand, on a pole, on a wall, or inside or outside a cabinet. High adaptability and easy installation process of remote FTTH nodes empower operators to swiftly capitalize on commercial opportunities and maximize revenue potential.



Its passive cooling feature ensures energy efficiency and minimizes the risk of power failure. The solution supports a wide range of powering options, such as redundant coax or triple power (AC, DC and RFT-V).



Carriers often face various difficulties in today’s ever-changing market dynamics. With the growing proliferation of high data-intensive applications, demand for higher bandwidth and improved service reliability is rising among both residential and enterprise customers. However, frequent upgradation of the system is a costly endeavor.



The multigigabit sealed fiber access node is optimized for a wide array of PON technologies, including GPON, XGS-PON, Multi-PON and 25G PON. This enables cable operators to rapidly match the changing bandwidth demand and stay ahead of the competition. Along with unmatched capacity, this 25G PON seamlessly facilitates various commercial use cases, including network slicing, symmetrical 10 Gb/s enterprise services, mobile transport and more.



The large centralized OLTs (optical line terminals) often face difficulties related to high latency, and congestion and any single point failure can lead to widespread service disruptions. Remote, small OLTs can reduce latency by bringing the network closer to end users and enhancing performance. It also boosts network resilience, as failure in a particular location won’t affect the whole system. Moreover, it offers operators more flexibility in terms of scaling and upgrading, making them a cost-efficient option for network expansion.



Nokia boasts a leadership position in the XGS-PON equipment market, with its solutions powering a significant portion of fiber broadband connections in North America. The company’s proactive approach to quickly identify loopholes in the legacy systems and encourage rapid innovation to address client’s concerns will likely enhance its commercial horizon.



The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other.



Nokia aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. To strengthen its leading position in the market, Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



The stock has declined 20% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 5%.

Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.